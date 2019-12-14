© Reuters/Adriano Machado



Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto told RT, stressing that even an issue of human rights can be seen differently inside the bloc.Budapest is committed to upholding human rights, the Hungarian foreign minister said, adding that unfortunately, sometimes a reference to this matterSometimes the reference to human rightsof other countries on an ideological basis, on a political basis, without any good reason.Szijjarto noted thathe states. Szijjarto doesn't agree with other European players that migration is a fundamental human right. He says that the fundamental human right is to have a "safe and secure" life at home, and if this right is violated, everybody is allowed to go to a safe country.In this case, it's important to speak about human rights "universally," Szijjarto said, because for example, "liberal foreign ministers" have often been dismissive whenever he raises the issue of protecting Christian communities."Mutual respect" and "common sense" is very important when it comes to debates among such different EU members, he pointed out.