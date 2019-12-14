© Reuters / Maranie Staab



Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib may have been slapped down when she tried to pin responsibility for a mass shooting by a black couple on white supremacy, but while she disavowed her words, others doubled down."This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills," Tlaib had tweeted on Thursday morning in response to a post memorializing Moshe Deutsch, one of the young Jewish victims of Tuesday's shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City., and the authorities were investigating the attack as a hate crime against Jews and police.Tlaib quietly deleted her tweet, but she was far from the only #Resistance figure to pin the blame on white supremacists,The View host Joy Behar took the same line, insisting that her guest, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, "concede that the nationals - these white nationals have been let out of their holes" - presumably by President Donald Trump - during the Wednesday morning show.None of Behar's co-hosts were willing to stick their neck out to correct her mistake, even though the shooters' identities were already known.Many on the right slammed the double standard, predicting coverage of the attack would quietly die with no white supremacists to blame.But that hasn't stopped determined ideologues from blaming Trump; Tlaib and Behar are just the tip of a large, fact-impervious iceberg.Some even managed to avoid tripping over their own logic as they worked digs at Trump into their condemnation of the attack, proving it could in fact be done.While Tlaib backed off from this particular race-baiting narrative, the Michigan congresswoman has a long history of fanning the flames of racial conflict. Earlier this year, she joined the frenzy of offense-taking that followed the hoax attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett. The gay black Jewish man claimed he had been assaulted by two white men yelling Trump slogans and racial and homophobic slurs, who placed a noose around his neck and doused him with bleach.She also signal-boosted Georgia Democratic representative Erica Thomas's claim that a white man at a supermarket had told her to "go back where she came from" - an incident later revealed by security camera footage to be wholly fictional - as well as the phony tale of three white boys attacking Virginia teenager Amari Allen, holding her down, calling her ugly and chopping off her dreadlocks,Tlaib had also piled on the hapless young men of Covington Catholic High School, when a deceptively-edited video appeared to show them harassing a Native American tribal elder, lamenting that the video "reminds us of the growing hate & oppression we are all up against."