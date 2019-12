© REUTERS / Vincent Kessler

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has lashed out at Washington over continued attempts to derail Nord Stream 2, a project that will deliver Russian gas to Germany. He said Berlin "rejects on principle" extraterritorial sanctions.The pipBerlin sees it as essential to national energy security, but Washington has been working for years to undermine it.The irritation with Washington's habit of telling other nations what they should and shouldn't do has been building up in Berlin, which is increasingly defying US instructions. Backing the Russian pipeline, which will help Russia to meet Western European fuel needs and deny a market share to more costly American liquefied natural gas (LNG), is just one example.Washington insists that any equipment supplied from China by default poses a security risk since Beijing would pressure firms to spy on foreign customers. Berlin said it found no proof that those fears were justified. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier even turned the tables on Washington's arguments, saying Germany did not cut off US companies from its market after it was revealed that the US National Security Agency was tapping the phones of German leaders.The condescending manner of Washington's top diplomat in Berlin, Richard Grenell, probably doesn't help defuse the tension. Since his appointment in May last year, the US ambassador has been rubbing German political and business leaders the wrong way by ordering them around. Among other things, threatened to stop defending the host country with American troops unless it spends more on its military, and berated the German media for criticizing US President Donald Trump.