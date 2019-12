© KCNA/Korean News Service/AP



US President Donald Trump acts as an "impatient old man" who cannot hide his nervousness, a senior North Korean diplomat said, amid a lack of progress in bilateral negotiations over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.said Kim Yong Chol, a senior diplomat involved in organizing the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.He also said if Trump's style of talking to his country continues, thenThe somewhat archaic insult was used by Pyongyang at the height of tensions between the two countries in 2017, when Trump was calling Kim "Rocket Man."The official's comments were published by the state news agency KCNA and come after Trump's remarks thatfor example, by interfering with next year's presidential election.Exchanges between officials in the US and North Korea have become increasingly heated as the year nears an end.Washington wants North Korea to dismantle its entire nuclear arsenal, butIndicating that Pyongyang will not yield to further pressure, Kim Yong Chol stressed that his country "has nothing more to lose" given it is already under heavy international sanctions, and called on the US not to stall the talks."The end of the year is coming," he warned, referring to the Pyongyang-announced deadline.