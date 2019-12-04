© AFP/STR/KCNA/KNS; Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



Pyongyang accused the US of only being interested in exploiting the stalled negotiations for political campaigning but also hinted that it's up to Washington to get into the Christmas mood this year.designed purely to use the issue of talks in domestic election campaigns, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Thae Song said in a statement on Tuesday.the diplomat warned, speaking about the looming year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for America to change its attitude toward the negotiation process.What is left to be done now is the US option and it is entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get.The message came after the parties failed to agree on the details of North Korea's denuclearization during talks in Stockholm in October.Pyongyang has long blamed the US for the setbacks in the talks, even calling its policies "gangster-like." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied placing any unjustified pressure on North Korea and criticized the nation for renewing weapons tests in recent months.US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun dismissed Pyongyang's deadline as "an artificial" deadline the North Koreans "set upon themselves."