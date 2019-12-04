Puppet Masters
North Korea's tidings, as talks deadline nears: 'It's up to the US what Christmas gift it gets'
RT
Tue, 03 Dec 2019 08:58 UTC
Washington's negotiating tactic is "nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue," designed purely to use the issue of talks in domestic election campaigns, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Thae Song said in a statement on Tuesday.
"So, no one will lend an ear to the US any longer," the diplomat warned, speaking about the looming year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for America to change its attitude toward the negotiation process.
What is left to be done now is the US option and it is entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get.
The message came after the parties failed to agree on the details of North Korea's denuclearization during talks in Stockholm in October. Attempts to schedule a new round of negotiations for December also failed.
Pyongyang has long blamed the US for the setbacks in the talks, even calling its policies "gangster-like." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied placing any unjustified pressure on North Korea and criticized the nation for renewing weapons tests in recent months.
US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun dismissed Pyongyang's deadline as "an artificial" deadline the North Koreans "set upon themselves."
For the great majority of mankind are satisfied with appearances, as though they were realities, and are often more influenced by the things that seem than by those that are.
Comment: So, either this is a bit of sensationalist rumor-spreading by Baltimore's new mayor - or there are in fact some horrific cases of human...
It is called SURRENDERING. Not quitting. Investing in impeccability of language keeps the interference to a minimum.
Bowers supposedly waved off POTUS' loans... Bowers was the boss of Donald Trump’s banker Rosemary Vrablic, according to a New York Times article...
Hmmmm what about abortionists then? And the next level, killers?
China has been outsmarting for sooooo long. Of course USofA'ers the easiest to ('cept for RC BB Cracker etc )
Comment: Fickle diplomacy exemplifies the all-too-pathetic caliber of US foreign relations expertise. Whatever happened to Trump's 'art of the deal'? One would think progress towards an agreement would be a significant stroke in his pre-election 'win' column.
RT, 3/12/2019: Trump will use US might if he has to