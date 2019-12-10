© Czech police



Six people have been killed in a hospital shooting in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The police are on the hunt for the suspected perpetrator and have ramped up security in other places.The shooting happened on Tuesday morning at University Hospital Ostrava in the northeastern part of the country. The Czech police initially said four people were killed and two others were seriously injured. Those two succumbed to their wounds, Prime Minister Andrej Babis confirmed.The shooting reportedly happened in the traumatology ward of the hospital.Ostrava Technical University, which hosts the hospital, said the perpetrator was wearing a red jacket. The police released a photo of the suspected gunman on Twitter, requesting public assistance in finding him, and warning that he poses a threat. The university campus was put on lockdown.Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the rapid response unit and police helicopters have been deployed in response to the emergency.Local media report that the hospital was taken under guard by police officers armed with automatic weapons. Police also said they deployed additional troops to 'soft targets' for additional security.