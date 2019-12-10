© Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown yet another jab at the European Union, saying that the bloc is experiencing a shortage of political role models, something which he described as a "leadership void.""Europe is experiencing a serious leadership crisis, there's leadership void. I can't find the courage to say [about anyone]: 'This leader is an example for Europe,'" Erdogan said on Tuesday.Erdogan named the former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder as an important leader who was able to make reforms. Another politician to the Turkish president's liking was former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi, under whom Italian-Turkish cooperation thrived.Ankara has been repeatedly engaging in bitter rows with the EU over various issues, including the refugee problem, alleged violations of human rights in Turkey, Erdogan's recent assault on Kurdish-led militias in northern Syria, and so on. While these issues have repeatedly caused diplomatic flare-ups between the bloc and Turkey, Erdogan was not afraid to spice it up and get personal with the EU leaders.One of the latest spats erupted between the Turkish leader and his French counterpart, triggered by Emmanuel Macron's fiery remarks on NATO's "brain death." While many NATO leaders tried to prove the bloc was still alive, Erdogan bluntly said Macron, should have his "own brain death checked" first before delving into the gray matter of the alliance.