"If the American people knew the magnitude of this dysfunction ... 2,400 lives lost," he added.

the manipulation on a mass scale of statistics fed to the public in order to hide the true disastrous nature of the war; and... US leaders "turning a blind eye" to large scale theft of US tax payer dollars by corrupt Afghan officials.

In what's already being hailed as a defining and explosive "Pentagon papers" moment, a cache of previously classified documents obtained by The Washington Post show top Pentagon leaders continuously lied to the public about the "progress" of the now eighteen-year long Afghan war.The internal interviews and statements were unearthed via Freedom of Information Act request and span the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations.Watchdog groups commonly estimate total US spending on the war has hit $1 trillion by end of 2019. MThe internal Pentagon project conducted by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) had sought to get as honest assessment as possible as to the status of America's longest running quagmire panning multiple administrations. It was to be a classified "Lessons Learned" assessment of sorts to prevent future missteps.Another top official, former White House Afghan war czar Douglas Lute under Bush and Obama, confessed,US aid was looted "with impunity" according to the released documents, and provide undeniable evidence thatOver 400 people close to the decision-making process were interviewed as part of the internal DoD investigation; however among those 366 names were redacted, given that as more damning testimony was given, the Inspector General deemed they should be treated as 'whistleblowers' and informants.* * *A video tour of the damning new 'Afghanistan Papers' revelations and their significance: