Angry commuters stood in "endless" queues at bus terminals and flooded crowded Metro stations, as the transport workers' strike caused severe disruptions of traffic in and around Paris.The gloomy Monday morning kicked off with traffic jams spanning more than 630km down major highways in the busy Ile-de-France region, which encompasses Paris and its suburbs.Torrential rain exacerbated the transport collapse, sparked by the strikes carried out by workers at state-run railway company, the SNCF, and the RATP Group, which provides bus and tram service, along with operating the Paris Metro.The workers began striking on Thursday, in protest against the controversial pension reform. The media, meanwhile, reported about "endless" queues at train stations and people desperately "storming" the few buses which were not cancelled due to the strike.Massive crowds flooded the Metro, with commuters trying to forcefully squeeze themselves into jam-packed trains. The chaotic atmosphere prompted tensions and arguments between the people trying to get to work.one commuter told BFM TV.The anti-government protesters have also added fuel to the fire by erecting barricades and blocking the access to several bus terminals. They were later dispersed by riot police.Aside from transport disruption, the strikes took a toll on Christmas shopping. Secretary of State for Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said that trade has seen "an overall decrease in turnover."Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, meanwhile, promised talks with the trade unions this month. At the same time, he defended the pension reform, saying it has fallen victim to "disinformation and manipulation."