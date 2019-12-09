An army basecamp near the Baghdad International Airport was struck with a barrage of rockets on Monday amid a surge in similar attacks on US-linked installations in Iraq.Six fighters were wounded, two of them critically, after, the Iraqi Army said. Security sources told AFP thatNo party has claimed the responsibility for the attack as of yet.Several flights that were supposed to pass over the airport have reportedly been diverted to the area northeast of the Iraqi capital due to the reports of a rocket attack., with demonstrators accusing the government of corruption and demanding they vacate their posts. The resignation of Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi a week ago did little to placate the protesters, who came out in force on Sunday, including in Baghdad.The unrest has been marred by widespread violence.On Friday, Iraq's top Shiite Muslim cleric called on the political leadership to pick a new PM "without any foreign interference."