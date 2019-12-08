© Pixabay/Michelle Maria



While the prospect of a polar research expedition in the Antarctic might seem like a dream come true for many, the reality of prolonged darkness in isolation is so severe that it actually shrinks parts of the human brain.The plucky participants ventured to the Neumayer-Station III, which experiences temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) and almost complete darkness during the winter months.To make matters worse, because of the harsh and unforgiving environment, there was no real chance to opt out of the mission during the winter months; emergency evacuation and food and equipment deliveries only take place during the summer months, so that is one long winter to spend with little privacy or personal space."This scenario offers us the opportunity to study the ways in which exposure to extreme conditions affect the human brain," says study lead Dr Alexander Stahn of Charité's Institute of Physiology.which promotes the growth of nerve cells and synapses in the brain. They also hadthe participants' mission determine their brain structure.Researchers discovered that the participants'Within three months the participants' BDNF levels had dropped below normal and they did not recover for 1.5 months after they returned.The extreme conditions hadwhere humans are required to block out irrelevant information.Stahn stressed that it was a small sample size and hopes to conduct similar research in the future, wherein he will examine if more physical exercise can stave off the shrinking effects on the human brain.