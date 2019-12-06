Society's Child
Extinction Rebellion brutally mocked after 'bee' activists glue themselves to Liberal Democrat's electric bus
RT
Wed, 04 Dec 2019 13:51 UTC
Some of XR's activists were seen targeting the party's 'battle bus' on Friday in Streatham, south London. They prevented the vehicle from moving by supergluing their hands to the windscreen while donning colorful bee costumes, in protest over the Lib Dems' carbon neutral target of 2045, insisting it needs to be 2025.
The environmental activists' latest stunt has provoked a mixture of bewilderment and anger on social media, with even supporters of their cause left frustrated at why they would target an electric mode of transport - yet again.
Kevin Magure, the Daily Mirror's associate editor, branded it "the funniest own goal since disrupting public transport," and sarcastically asked his Twitter followers: "Anyone know of a vegan cafe they could shut because it uses gas for cooking?"
Another person joked that it looks like electric vehicles are banned now so "I guess we are all f***** walking from now on!!"
Elsewhere online, some people couldn't help but be inspired by the 'bee theme' climate change protesters incorporated into their latest stunt, to tweet some cracking puns, such as "Surely they swarmed the buzz? "Also, "If I were you, I'd be pollen his hand off," to which someone cheekily replied: "What a beezarre joke."
XR staged mass demonstrations and a number of controversial stunts in London during April and October this year. In total, around 3,000 protesters were arrested.
The group's Autumn protests caused major travel disruptions. Public opinion towards the group soured when members staged at a London Tube station, climbing on top of train carriages until angry commuters pulled them back down to the ground to allow services to resume.
- Stress in early life may extend lifespan
- Human breast milk may help babies tell time via circadian signals from mom
- Canadian firm launches class-action lawsuit against Bayer
- Study outlines concerns around natural psychoactive substances
- A wicked cocktail of corporate greed, social media and opioids is slashing US life expectancy rates
- Fight for the freedom to question vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #38 - The Failed Medical System
- Google's smart city proposal may be hazardous to Toronto's health
- Novelist who wrote about 'vaccine deep state' dies - Rumors claim she was shot dead
- Why is toxic glyphosate still contaminating children's cereals?
- Canada: Data shows surgical objects left in patients on the rise
- Careless medical mistakes that have even cost people their lives
- 'There's something terribly wrong': Americans are dying young at alarming rates
- FDA shocking study: Cells used in vaccines contaminated with serious viruses including cancer
- Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, and going vegan is not more green, say scientists
- Nursery goes entirely vegan, but not everyone is happy
- HIV-positive sperm bank opens in New Zealand
- Flashback: Facebook bans all content on vaccine awareness, including ingredients, injury and industry collusion
- More polio cases are now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
- Cargill's GMO stevia hoodwinks consumers
- A surefire cure for despair
- SOTT Focus: Psychologists Explain How To Stop Overthinking Everything
- If memory serves, can it be trained? A new study offers hope
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Meaning through Mythological Representations: Delving Further into Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Ben Shapiro interviews David Berlinski on his new book, Human Nature
- Medical scientists take Near Death Experiences seriously now
- Sleepwalking is still a mystery to scientists
- SOTT Focus: Gratitude Heals: How a Neuroscientist Used His Research to Recover From Grief
- A whole branch of science turns out to be fake
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Reality and Implications of an Afterlife
- Excessive obsessing and rumination takes a toll on you physically and mentally
- You can learn anything if you understand how your brain works
- Music Therapy: Doctors are recommending music for a wide variety of conditions
- Is low-grade inflammation making you mentally sluggish?
- Being kind could help you live longer
- Ten habits that mentally strong people rely on
- Study: Autistic adults who were not diagnosed until later in life grew up believing they were 'bad people'
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
- BREAKING: Epstein Island sold to wealthy Middle Eastern businessman Haadid Nahkil Muhssef
- Man tries filing for president in New Hampshire as 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
- Arby's: If they can make meat from veggies, we can make veggies out of meat!
- Jingang, the horse who pretends to die when people try to ride him
- 'Best Covering For A Pedophile' category announced at Emmy Awards
