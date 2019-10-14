can make you commit atrocities."
- Voltaire
"MUCH that passes as idealism is disguised
hatred or disguised love of power."
- Bertrand Russell
"THE urge to save humanity is almost always a
false-front for the urge to rule it."
- H.L. Mencken
Climatism posts often begin with poignant quotes from past philosophers, scholars, academics, poets. Not only as a link to the subject matter, but as a guide to past thinking that can engender clues to our current existence and provide insight for future pathways.
This author is staunch in the belief that global warming climate change has absolutely nothing to do with the 'environment' or "saving the planet".
If it did, every climate change activist, such as Extinction Rebellion, would be castigating China for unlimited emissions until 2030, as per their Paris Accord commitment.
To suggest that China signed the Paris agreement (with their opulent concession) in a deliberate effort to further weaken Western economies, with a keen awareness as to their gullibility and virtue-signalling penchant to appease the loud minority with UNreliables (wind/solar) to "power a clean, green, sustainable future", would be an understatement.
The result of this ruinous, climate virtue-signalling by the West? Weak state governments, beholden to the loud minority and gods of climate change, literally blowing up cheap, reliable coal-fired power stations to make way for costly, weather dependent UNreliables — wind and solar — resulting in inevitable blackouts, brownouts and skyrocketing power bills.
China, on the other hand, is massively ramping up their coal-fired power arsenal to gain an obvious economic and geopolitical advantage that only cheap, reliable, 24/7/365 thermal energy power can provide.
A brilliant op-ed from Todd Royal sums up China's domestic and global positioning using cheap, reliable energy as its literal '1st Infantry Division'.
An entirely deliberate geo-political strategy, open for all to see, if one is open to cold-hard-reality ...
Without having a basic understanding that every single wind turbine and solar panel is intermittent and has to be continually backed-up by fossil fuels, the west is committing environmental degradation, and putting itself at risk against China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Based on self-interest rightly understood, India will then choose aligning with countries hostile to western interests over environmental concerns."So, where are Extinction Rebellion or Great Thunberg or the UN, on China's massive coal expansion? Could it be that they are only interested in breaking down Western civilisation? The system that employs democracy rather than communism/socialism?
"Without energy you have nothing..."
Could it be that all around the globe, Global Warming Climate Change is being exposed as simply a moral issue for the wealthy urban elite?
Could it be that campaigning on climate guarantees political death?
Recent Western 'democratic' elections, the world over, are surely proving that blue-collar workers, and the silent majority are simply not buying into the relentless fear-mongering and warming hysteria driven by climate theory-obsessed politicians, propped up by a compliant, (97% Leftist) mainstream media.
