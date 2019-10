© The Guardian



Without having a basic understanding that every single wind turbine and solar panel is intermittent and has to be continually backed-up by fossil fuels, the west is committing environmental degradation, and putting itself at risk against China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Based on self-interest rightly understood, India will then choose aligning with countries hostile to western interests over environmental concerns."



"Without energy you have nothing..."



THOSE who can make you believe absurdities,can make you commit atrocities.""MUCH that passes as idealism is disguisedhatred or disguised love of power.""THE urge to save humanity is almost always afalse-front for the urge to rule it."Climatism posts often begin with poignant quotes from past philosophers, scholars, academics, poets. Not only as a link to the subject matter, but as a guide to past thinking that can engender clues to our current existence and provide insight for future pathways.This author is staunch in the belief that global warming climate change has absolutely nothing to do with the 'environment' or "saving the planet".If it did, every climate change activist, such as Extinction Rebellion, would be castigating China for unlimited emissions until 2030, as per their Paris Accord commitment.A brilliant op-ed from Todd Royal sums up China's domestic and global positioning using cheap, reliable energy as its literal ' 1st Infantry Division '.An entirely deliberate geo-political strategy, open for all to see, if one is open to cold-hard-reality ...Could it be that all around the globe, Global Warming Climate Change is being exposed as simply a moral issue for the wealthy urban elite?Could it be that campaigning on climate guarantees political death?Enough of the politics! Now for some fun...An excellent and entertaining video on XR via Paul Homewood's excellent site "Not A Lot Of People Know That" A MUST WATCH...