Media outlets downplayed the fact that 2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer's newest domain name purchase, aimed at trolling President Donald Trump's campaign, had been owned by anti-Trump activists since as early as 2016.The Steyer campaign purchase d the domain name "Keep America Great" in an apparent attempt to turn the tables on the Trump campaign, who have previously purchased political opponents' would-be websites. "Keep America Great" is Trump's re-election slogan for 2020."Trump's campaign prides itself on hoarding websites of political opponents, but they forgot to pick up the URL for their signature re-election slogan, 'Keep America Great,'" Steyer's campaign claimed in a statement."Keepamericagreat.com" sold anti-Trump gear in 2016, according to an archived version of the website. It includes a section titled "Why We Must Stop Trump!""We are just a couple of regular Americans who are fed up with the state of our politics," the 2016 website read. "Join us to spread awareness and start a serious conversation about the future of America, and most importantly, Stop Donald Trump!"The website continued to be run by anti-Trump activists in the years that followed, according to 2017 and 2018 archived versions of the site.Politico and The Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment about downplaying the website's history. The Steyer campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why they failed to mention the website's history, instead framing it as a Trump campaign error.