Tom Steyer
© Fortune Live Media/CC
Billionaire Tom Steyer, a well-known liberal activist, is organizing a nationwide town hall calling for President Trump's impeachment, describing it as "the most important issue in America right now."

During the "Need to Impeach" town hall event in Oakland, Calif., Steyer attacked both Republicans and Democrats who weren't fighting for Trump's impeachment.

Many Democrats aren't vocal about removing Trump from office, Steyer said, "because of political posturing before the midterms."

Now, through his 30-stop national tour, Steyer is trying to shame key Democrats.

Steyer said it's outrageous that the Bay Area, with one of the highest concentrations of Democratic voters, shot down an impeachment resolution in January.

Prominent liberals, like Nancy Pelosi, voted against the resolution and only 66 House Democrats - four of which were Bay Area Democratic representatives - supported it in total.

"Those who condemn Trump but do nothing to back their words with action are enabling the damage he is inflicting," Steyer told the San Francisco Chronicle. "Local Bay Area Congress members have repeatedly chosen to ignore their constituents' voices by voting no on impeachment. The people deserve elected leaders who refuse to back down on our shared principles, and we will ensure their voices are heard."

Many Democrats contend that though they dislike Trump, they are waiting for Mueller's special investigation into possible Russian collusion to conclude.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Hillsborough, is a prominent critic of Trump, but said she's not ready to back impeachment yet.

"I'm not saying it won't be appropriate," she said. "But I do not believe that we have the appropriate evidence yet that will make a compelling case. Impeachment is a political move. It's got to be extraordinarily compelling to get Republicans to support it."

But Steyer disagrees, saying every day, Trump "does something to make you upchuck."

"We don't need any more evidence," he said. "The evidence is already there."