Via Rail's Indigenous ticketing policy is unprecedented, socially divisive and plainly unfairEveryone loves a bargain. Senior discounts. Children discounts. Family rates. Special promotions of this sort are so common we barely notice them.But what if instead of age or family situation, a company started offering discounts based on race? Would that seem fair or proper? It's not a hypothetical question.This promotion is apparently old news. Although I only noticed it last week — and everyone I've discussed it with since claimed to have never heard of it before — according to Via Rail Canada public relations adviser Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere "the discount has been offered for a long time."At least that's the theory. In practice, of course, human rights law allows for a wide variety of 'special programs' with the goal of treating some people better than others.As common as this may be, "applying a different price to different people based on race or culture is problematic," warns Queen's University law professor Bruce Pardy. "We may think we are all protected from discrimination, but in fact this depends on who you are and what group you belong to."Pardy argues that attaching special privileges to certain groups weakens the concept that all people are equal before the law. "It's becoming a source of division in society," he says.While women-only scholarships and handing out jobs to visible minorities are clearly objectionable on Pardy's fairness grounds, charging different prices based on race somehow seems even more outrageous — and divisive.If Via Rail's pricing system becomes a precedent, Canadians could conceivably see all sorts of pricing menus that vary on the basis of heritage and/or claims to perpetual disadvantage. Should immigrants get a break on their groceries? Visible minorities pay less for gas? Why not free parking for women?Is this a world anyone wants to live in?Depressingly, the Canadian court system appears entirely uninterested in defending the principle of formal equality. When I asked a lawyer at the human rights commission for an example of a special program that had ever been declared improper, he had to go all the way back to 1994, and a case that dealt only with age discrimination.In 2016, a Canada Revenue Agency employee claimed 102 of 107 workers in his office were members of 'special groups,' and yet employment equity efforts continued unabated.Peter Shawn Taylor is seniors features editor at C2C Journal. He lives in Waterloo.