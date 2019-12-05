© Southern NLCs?? Taken by Mirko Harnisch on December 1, 2019 @ Dunedin, New Zealand



An atmospheric wave nearly half as wide as Earth itself is supercharging noctilucent clouds (NLCs) in the southern hemisphere. NASA's AIM spacecraft detected the phenomenon in this series of south polar images"This is a clear sign of planetary wave activity," says AIM principal investigator James Russell of Hampton University, which manages the Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere mission for NASA.On Dec. 1st, Mirko Harnisch saw the clouds from Dunedin, New Zealand. "I was enjoying the late-evening sky over the Southern Ocean just after 11 pm local time when these wispy blue-ish clouds appeared," says Harnisch. "They looked like noctilucent clouds, which would make this."when the first wisps of summertime water vapor rise to the top of Earth's atmosphere."The planetary wave is responsible," says AIM science team member Lynn Harvey of the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP).Harvey has been tracking the moisture in data from NASA's Microwave Limb Sounder instruments, shown above. It matches almost perfectly the location of the NLCs.Because the noctilucent clouds are spinning around with a 5 day period,Harnisch saw them-that is, on Dec. 6th. Such a forecast is very uncertain. Nevertheless, sky watchers who wish to try should look west 30 to 60 minutes after sunset. If you see luminous blue-white tendrils hugging the horizon, you may have spotted a noctilucent cloud.