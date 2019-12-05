Earth Changes
Planetary wave supercharges extremely rare southern noctilucent clouds event
Space Weather
Wed, 04 Dec 2019 12:00 UTC
"This is a clear sign of planetary wave activity," says AIM principal investigator James Russell of Hampton University, which manages the Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere mission for NASA.
Planetary waves are enormous ripples of temperature and pressure that form in Earth's atmosphere in response to Coriolis forces. In this case, a 5-day planetary wave is boosting noctilucent clouds over Antarctica and causing them to spin outward to latitudes where NLCs are rarely seen.
Indeed, very rare. Spaceweather.com has been receiving images of NLCs for more than 20 years. This is the first-ever submission from New Zealand.
Noctilucent clouds over Antarctica itself are nothing unusual. They form every year around this time when the first wisps of summertime water vapor rise to the top of Earth's atmosphere. Molecules of H2O adhere to specks of meteor smoke, forming ice crystals 83 km above Earth's surface.
But these NLCs are different. They're unusually strong and congregated in a coherent spinning mass.
Harvey has been tracking the moisture in data from NASA's Microwave Limb Sounder instruments, shown above. It matches almost perfectly the location of the NLCs.
Because the noctilucent clouds are spinning around with a 5 day period, they could return to New Zealand 5 days after Harnisch saw them-that is, on Dec. 6th. Such a forecast is very uncertain. Nevertheless, sky watchers who wish to try should look west 30 to 60 minutes after sunset. If you see luminous blue-white tendrils hugging the horizon, you may have spotted a noctilucent cloud.
For the great majority of mankind are satisfied with appearances, as though they were realities, and are often more influenced by the things that seem than by those that are.
Comment: Could this drift to lower latitudes have something to do with the "grand" solar minimum? Could it be related to the increasingly meandering jet stream? And perhaps also pronounced due to the increased loading of the atmosphere with more meteor particulates? See: