"Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost. While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it's time to assume the role of proud parents — offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!"

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the Stanford students who founded Google 21 years ago as a research project before transforming it into one of the world's most valuable companies, are stepping back from their day-to-day roles at tech holding company Alphabet, ending what is arguably the most successful management double-act in history. Sundar Pichai, who in 2015 became the CEO of Google, will also become the CEO of Alphabet.In a public letter announcing the change , Mr Page and Mr Brin did not give specific reasons for stepping away from the company, instead painting it as a natural progression for Alphabet as it becomes a more mature company.In 2015, when Google reorganized into the Alphabet holding company, Page and Brin first stepped back by naming Pichai CEO of Google, which became one of several businesses owned by Alphabet."We are deeply committed to Google and Alphabet for the long term, and will remain actively involved as board members, shareholders and co-founders," Page and Brin wrote. "In addition, we plan to continue talking with Sundar regularly, especially on topics we're passionate about!"Alphabet shares rose 1% in afterhours trading on Tuesday. The stock closed at $1,294.74 in New York, leaving it up about 24% so far this year.