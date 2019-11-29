© Reuters/Peter Nicholls



Tory Party minister Michael Gove has accused Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of failing "to stand up to Vladimir Putin," even as his own boss Boris Johnson said he's seen "no evidence" of Russian interference in the UK.and Gove deployed it again on Friday, telling RT that he thinks Jeremy Corbyn has "failed to stand up to Vladimir Putin," demonstrating that he "won't stand up for Britain."Citing the still-unproven Skripal affair as an example of "Russian interference in the most grotesque way," Gove blasted Corbyn for not jumping on the bandwagon and condemning Putin for the incident. Establishment UK officials assumed Russian involvement in the poisoning from the outset, and used the assumption as a pretext for sanctions and a sharp decline in diplomacy, when they expelled over 20 Russian diplomats last March.Furthermore, a report into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Brexit vote - shelved until after next month's election - has also found no evidence behind those allegations.