only if the urgency and seriousness of the situation requires it

The New South Wales police performed strip-searches on more than 100 girls in the last three years, including two 12-year-olds.The revelations come as the NSW police watchdog revealed last week that it investigated six separate allegations of misuse of strip-search powers by police last year, and is likely to place the practice under increased scrutiny."Girls as young as 12 and 13, some just finishing primary school, are being taken by police to a strange place and ordered by someone with a huge amount of power to take off their clothes," Samantha Lee, the head of police accountability at the Redfern Legal Centre said.Last month the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission held public hearings as part of its investigation into the allegedly illegal search of a 16-year-old girl at the 2018 Splendour in the Grass festival. She was one of seven children who were strip-searched at the event.The inquiry heard the girl was left fearful and in tears after she was forced to strip naked and squat in front of a police officer who then "looked underneath" her."I could not believe this was happening to me," the girl said in a prepared statement read out in the inquiry by counsel assisting the commissioner, Peggy Dwyer. "I could not stop crying. I was completely humiliated."The LECC is currently reviewing whether it is legal for officers to force people to squat during a strip-search, a common practice used by police in NSW. In September, the police published a new personal search manual for the first time which allows officers to instruct people to squat, lift their testicles or breasts, or part their buttock cheeks.In its freedom of information request, the Redfern Legal Centre requested data on the number of women who were forced to squat or lift their breasts during a strip-search, but the information was denied, police said, because the data was "not able to be extracted from the records held"."How many other young women have been subjected to such concerning police practice?"In NSW, police are permitted to carry out field strip-searchesThe LECC inquiry last month heard that some officers did not know their obligation in relation to minors and,Lee said it was obvious the current legal thresholds were failing to protect young people."Young children are particularly vulnerable and at risk of harm from being strip-searched," she said."The current legal thresholds and procedures fail to fully protect children from such harm."To protect children the law must be changed to prohibit the strip-searching of children, unless a court order is obtained."There has been growing concern about the impact and effectiveness of strip-searches in NSW, particularly in the context of music festivals.Draft recommendations from the inquiry leaked last month included a call for police to limit the use of strip-searches and scrap the use of drug detection dogs at festivals.The data obtained by the RLC shows that of the almost 4,000 strip-searches conducted on women since 2016, 66% found nothing. In 28% of the searches, a drug-dog detection was given as the reason for the search.In a statement, a spokesperson for the NSW police said it was "not appropriate" to comment on the LECC's inquiry while it was ongoing and did not address questions about the appropriateness of strip-searching 12-year-olds."People who are trying to hide such items frequently secrete them in private places, and the only way to locate them is by a strip-search, which may involve asking the person to squat," the police spokesperson said.The spokesperson said strip searches carried out in public represented "fewer than 1% of the total number of all searches" by police and that 20% of strip-searches are carried out following an indication by a drug detection."The use of drug-detection dogs in operational policing is a highly specialised field and NSWPF is committed to ensuring that our training is the best it can be and that the use of drug-detection dogs reflects world's best practise."There are additional safeguards for children and vulnerable people with which police must comply; officers are trained to deal with the public in a respectful and empathetic manner."