After a massive controversy erupted over comments made by India's Consul General in New York on Kashmir during a private dinner, he has said that his statement was taken "out of context".In a tweet on Wednesday, the Indian diplomat Sandeep Chakravorty wrote, "I have seen some social media comments on my recent remarks. My remarks are being taken out of context."His video saying that India could follow the "Israeli model" in rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits in the valley had gone viral on social media.The Ministry of External Affairs or the Government of India is yet to respond to the queries on whether if the Indian Consul General's statement is the view and official stand of India as well., you will be able to go back...you will be able to go back to your home and you will find security. Because," Sandeep Chakravorty said, in an apparent reference to the Israeli settlement model.the Indian diplomat said in remarks that were recorded and then uploaded on social media.Pakistan's Prime Minster Imran Khan had reacted sharply to the comments through a tweet on Wednesday which said,At the same event, film maker Vivek Agnihotri spoke about his upcoming project 'Kashmir Files' based on the plight of the Kashmiri pandits who were forced to flee the Kashmir valley due to militancy.Actors Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher also spoke about in a gathering where most were Kashmiri pandits and shared their experiences too."It took seventy years for abrogation of Article 370. Let's celebrate that. Let's celebrate our friend making a film. We all feel like opening our wounds and talking, but we need somebody, a leader like Narendra Modi to say that I don't need Article 370 or 35A because it is not required...", said Anupam Kher.On August 5, India abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.