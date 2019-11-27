Puppet Masters
Afghan president orders probe into alleged pedophile ring after activists arrested for exposing it
RFE/RL
Tue, 26 Nov 2019 19:46 UTC
In a series of tweets on November 26, Ghani said he was "deeply disturbed about the recent reports on sexual abuse" in schools in Logar Province, south of Kabul, and that he instructed the Education Ministry to provide him a "thorough report" on the matter "ASAP."
The move comes after the British newspaper The Guardian earlier this month reported that at least 546 boys from six schools have allegedly been abused by a pedophile ring involving teachers and local officials.
Amid national outrage over the allegations, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) has come under fire for arresting last week two human rights defenders -- Musa Mahmudi and Ehsanullah Hamidi -- who gave interviews about the purported pedophile ring.
The NDS on November 26 described the Guardian report as "baseless" and said Mahmudi's claims in the article were part of a scheme aimed at securing asylum in a foreign country.
But Ghani said he had instructed the intelligence agency to "stop the proceedings" against Mahmudi and Hamidi, adding: "The protection of civil society and human rights defenders is the sole responsibility of the security forces."
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission expressed deep concern about the detention of the two activists, calling it a "clear contradiction of national laws and human rights standards."
London-based Amnesty International also called for their immediate release, saying the authorities should hold the suspected perpetrators of "these horrific crimes" accountable, rather than punishing Mahmudi and Hamidi for speaking out against them.
John Bass, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, said he was "deeply disturbed by these Soviet-style tactics" of the NDS.
The ancient practice of "bacha bazi" -- literally, dancing boys -- is common in Afghanistan among wealthy and powerful men who exploit underage boys as sexual partners.
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
One of the female victims was dead on arrival at the hospital. She had a court order of protection in force against the shooter.
So where is the true support for a third party candidate? Plenty of patriotic Americans are sick of the two party scam that continues to...
Good news, the Russians are now involved, so the Libyan people are going to experience a lot of good things. Go Russia Go!
There's a reason to lock your car and not leave your handbag there all night, even though stealing is a crime. There's a reason jewelers take the...
Governor spoke at rally of doing away with sanctuary cities and common core school program. Yay! I'm already hearing talk of Leftist colleagues...
See also: