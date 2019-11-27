The Sarah J. Anderson Elementary
The Sarah J. Anderson Elementary school in Vancouver, Washington.
An assailant opened fire in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, leaving two women injured, before fleeing the scene in a police chase and ultimately turning the gun on himself.

Police responded to calls of gunfire at the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, where they found two wounded victims, who were brought to a hospital, though their condition is unknown.

The shooter left the scene in a vehicle, leading officers into a chase, but the pursuit was cut short when the suspect shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital, but his condition is also currently unclear.

Students at the school had already been released for the day and most had left at the time of the shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, which also confirmed the school was no longer on lockdown.

The area around the school is now closed for an investigation.