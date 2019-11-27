© Facebook



An assailant opened fire in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, leaving two women injured, before fleeing the scene in a police chase and ultimately turning the gun on himself.Police responded to calls of gunfire at theon Tuesday afternoon, where they found two wounded victims, who were brought to a hospital, though their condition is unknown.He was rushed to a hospital, but his condition is also currently unclear.Students at the school had already been released for the day and most had left at the time of the shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, which also confirmed the school was no longer on lockdown.The area around the school is now closed for an investigation.