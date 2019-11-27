© Reuters / Piroschka van de Wouw

Dutch police have arrested two men suspected of planning to carry out a terrorist attack "before the end of the year" after a tip-off from intelligence services prompted an investigation.The National Police Unit began a criminal investigation in early October after a warning from the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said that the men were planning a jihadist attack.One of the men was arrested on a street in The Hague, while the other was held at home in Zoetermeer, as part of a "carefully planned, large-scale police action."The Dutch Public Prosecution Service said the investigation shows that the chance of attacks in the country still exists. The men will be brought before a court in Rotterdam on Thursday.