© JIM WATSON / AFP

The White House on Tuesday was briefly put on lockdown, asfollowing an airspace violation, law enforcement officials told NBC News.The lockdown was lifted less than 30 minutes after it was first reported by White House reporters."The White House was locked down this morning due to a potential violation of the restricted airspace in the National Capital Region," a Secret Service spokesman told CNBC in a statement. "The lockdown has been lifted at this time."NBC also reported that a security alert was raised at the Capitol building.The White House referred CNBC to the Secret Service.