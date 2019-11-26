© the EDGE



The world's top producer of rare earths -the Global Times reported citing statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.Rare earth metals are used in many devices that people use every day, such as computers, DVDs, rechargeable batteries, cell phones, catalytic converters, magnets, and fluorescent lighting.in rare earth production compared to last year's level.China controls at least 85 percent of the world's rare-earth processing capacity. For a long time,The escalating trade conflict between the nations has raised concerns about the measures each side could use in their fight, including Beijing's option to restrict exports of rare earths. The measure is considered one of Beijing's nuclear options in its battle with Washington.Media outlets have been reporting that the Trump administration which seeks to end dependence on China for rare earth supplies has been looking to other countries to diversify the supply chain.Rare earths or rare metals are a group of 17 chemical elements with special characteristics. They are actually not rare, despite their name, but they are difficult to find in desirable concentrations and are hard to process, as the ores often contain naturally occurring radioactive materials such as uranium and thorium.