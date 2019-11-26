Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam has refused to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters despite a local election setback.The Chief Executive says she will accelerate dialogue and plans to set up a committee to review deep-seated social issues that contributed to grievances.Hong Kong's most unpopular post-colonial leader"Everybody wants to go back to their normal life and this requires the concerted efforts of every one of us," Lam said."So, as I have said repeatedly, resorting to violence will not give us that way forward. So please, please help us to maintain the relative calm and peace ... and provide a good basis for Hong Kong to move forward."At her weekly news conference on Tuesday, Lam said the central government didn't blame her for poll the outcome.Meanwhile, Beijing, who has set up a crisis command centre in a villa on the mainland side of the border with Hong Kong, is considering replacing its official liaison office to the semi-autonomous city to tighten control and manage the recent upheaval.Ordinarily, communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are conducted through the Chinese government body, known as the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong.As violent protests roil the city in recent months, top Chinese leaders have been managing their response from the villa on the outskirts of Shenzhen, bypassing the formal bureaucracy through which Beijing has supervised the financial hub for two decades.The Liaison Office is housed in a Hong Kong skyscraper stacked with surveillance cameras, ringed by steel barricades and topped by a reinforced glass globe.In a sign of dissatisfaction with the office's handling of the crisis,, two people familiar with the situation said.Wang is the most senior mainland political official stationed in Hong Kong.The crisis centre, located at the secluded Bauhinia Villa also served as a crisis centre during the pro- democracy "Occupy Central" protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2014.The liaison office has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and China for misjudging the situation in the city.a Chinese official said."This needs to be changed."Mass protests erupted in June over an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent for trial to the mainland where protesters say they were unlikely to receive fair trials.Meanwhile,In the notice posted on its website, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang pressed the US "to correct its errors and stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and interfering in China's internal matters".President Donald Trump is expected to sign that bill and one other relating to Hong Kong into law, despite delicate trade talks with Beijing.Zheng said the passage of the Human Rights and Democracy Act was"China expresses its strong resentment and resolute opposition," he was quoted as saying.Though the extradition bill has been killed, the protests have grown angrier, powered by a broad perception that Beijing is meddling improperly in city affairs and by complaints of police brutality.Hong Kong is governed under a charter which grants British-style rule of law until 2047, and its high degree of autonomy is widely seen as key to its prosperity as an international financial hub.