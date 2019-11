WADA's Being Weaponized To Destroy Russians' Dignity

it was always questionable to begin with the first time around whether there were actually any violations or not

The author wrote last month about how "WADA's Being Weaponized To Destroy Russians' Dignity" in an analysis that focused on one of the intangible elements of the ongoing Hybrid War on Russia. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) alleges that the country's national counterpart was engaged in a years-long conspiracy to cover up its athletes' illegal doping, and the former's Compliance Review Committee's (CRC) investigation just concluded that the latter hadn't adequately explained so-called "inconsistencies". WADA's Executive Committee will now meet on 9 December to decide whether to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) "non-compliant", which could see Russian athletes banned from next year's Tokyo Olympics, though they might still be able to compete under the title of the "Olympic Athlete From Russia" designation like they did during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.Although it may not seem like it to those who haven't been closely following this saga, the issue isn't apolitical at all but is actually politically driven given the double standards at play that were explained in the author's prior analysis on this topic.. It's no secret that the US and its allies are engaged in a heated rivalry with Russia at the moment, one that extends beyond the geopolitical realm and into every other one such as sports.. Furthermore, because of how important these events are, Russia's politicized removal might harm the national psyche.Hybrid Wars aren't just about geopolitical and economic gains, but also socio-cultural ones too, hence why sports are also an arena of rivalry in this sense. Rules are bent, broken, and selectively applied in pursuit of desired outcomes, whichBlanket bans, no matter the reason or the sphere that they relate to, are by default designed to send a political message. This can either be to deter other rule-breakers and/or humiliate those who are accused of violating those selfsame rules. In this instance, the motivation to potentially impose that extreme punishment is certainly the latter.Other countries have been suspected of breaking WADA's rules, but the international body has either looked the other way or declined to invest anything close to the amount of time, money, and effort in investigating those claims. Russia is being singled out not just because of the severity of what's being alleged, but due to the fact that so many other countries (chiefly Russia's Western geopolitical and sports rivals) have a stake in the outcome of removing their top competitor from the Olympic Games and other international sporting events. From their perspective, the "return on investment" for investigating similar allegations of suspected rule-breaking by less-impressive teams doesn't "pay off as handsomely" because their removal wouldn't alter the dynamics of these competitions all that much. Russia's removal, however, would literally be a game-changer in every single way, hence why that outcome is being so vigorously pursued.Doping is definitely a problem in the sports world, but WADA shouldn't practice double standards. It needs to scrutinize all teams equally, not mostly focus on the Russian one for the self-interested reasons that were explained. There are still two weeks to go before the Executive Committee makes its final decision on the matter, but it looks like their mind has already been made up. It'll be nothing short of a miracle if Russia isn't banned from next year's Tokyo Olympics, but given that the West isn't known for playing fairly, it'll probably go forward with WADA's "recommendation".Most of the world remembers the controversy in recent years about Russian athletes allegedly failing to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) policies, but that scandal still continues to this day after the international organization recently threatened that country's sportspeople with being banned from next year's Tokyo Olympics on the same basis. The narrative is that there are supposedly "inconsistencies" with the lab data that Russia submitted to prove its adherence to WADA's regulations, though that storyline is extremely suspect and also reeks of selective enforcement for political reasons.To explain,(though). Every stakeholder therefore has a self-interested reason in ensuring that the testing process proceeds smoothly and without incident, not to cheat the rules while under scrutiny.Another valid point to make is that. For instance, RT reported last year on how, yet those athletes aren't under WADA's microscope like Russia's are. Quite clearly, the agency is only selectively enforcing its standards for what can only be presumed to be political reasons related to the New Cold War Russia is one of the US' chief geopolitical adversaries across the world, and Washington is weaponizing all means at its disposal to wage a Hybrid War against Moscow, one that transcends the traditional definition of war to include intangible and unquantifiable aspects such as the degrading of national dignity. Understanding this, it makes sense why WADA is threatening Russian athletes, since that's intended to damage their country's dignity on the world stage as punishment for their government refusing to submit to the US' foreign policy diktats. As a result, all Russians might be made to suffer.This strategy isn't just being carried out for the sake of schadenfreude, but as part of a far-fetched plan to decrease the population's support of their government.. That idea might sound attractive in Washington think tanks and the halls of Langley, but it's completely unrealistic in practice.A supposedly apolitical international organization punishing a population for the disagreements that their government has with another violates all morality and exposes that said body for what it truly would be in that scenario, which is an American proxy organization being weaponized for Hybrid War ends.The Olympics are supposed to bring the world together for a few weeks by allowing everyone's athletes to bask in glory that they deserve for being the best of the best selected to compete in this prestigious event, provided that they earned their place fairly.