The U.S. military reportedly attacked four tanker ferries on Saturday that were attempting to smuggle oil from the SDF-held areas in eastern Syria to the Syrian government territories.According to local reports, the U.S. warplanes targeted these ferries while they were traveling through the southern region of Syria's Euphrates River Valley.The reports said the U.S. military managed to destroy the four ferries before they could reach their intended destination, resulting in a number of explosions that were heard in the Euphrates River Valley.While the ferries did not belong to the Syrian government, they were believed to have been transporting the oil to their territories,It should be noted that the U.S. Armed Forces have carried out similar attacks in the past, especially in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.