A troubled industry

The K-pop industry has a radiant façade, but there's a dark side to it as well. South Korean pop music is spreading fast across the continents, but its increasing popularity comes with intense pressure being exerted on the young performers.The demise of Goo Hara has become the latest in a troubling string of incidents that have put the K-pop scene under additional scrutiny.Goo was a former member of the girl band Kara and a thriving solo artist. Kara, now disbanded, were one of the first K-Pop acts to achieve international success.Goo's death comes weeks after the apparent suicide of her close friend , Sulli, an ex-member of the superstar girl group (f)x, aged 25. Sulli was said to have been suffering from severe depression.In 2014, she was forced to suspend her music career due to what was described at the time as "stressed-related pain", thought to have been provoked by speculation about her personal life on social media.A bill in memory of Sulli is expected to be proposed next month, urging the major portals that allow users to comment anonymously to force those users to reveal their identities.Another K-pop superstar, Jonghyun, took his own life at the age of 27 in December 2017. The lead singer of the group SHINee was found dead in a rented apartment where police discovered burned coal briquettes on a frying pan.He recalled in an article published last month: "Many shared how they felt depressed and how often their minds created extreme thoughts. Some talked about seeking help with medical professionals. Often, PR managers politely asked us journalists to delete these parts."Younger performers, he said (especially those signed with bigger labels), tend to be more secretive about personal issues.Another high-profile death that has ravaged the K-pop scene was that of Seo Minwoo, the lead singer of the boy band 100%. He was the eldest member of the band, which was formed in 2012, and remained in it until his death except for a 21-month stint for mandatory military service between 2014 and 2015.Singer Chae Dong-Ha, a former member of the trio SG Wannabe, committed suicide in May 2011. Speculation emerged following the traffic news that he was battling with depression stemming from the suicide of his former manager two years prior.Charles Park, also known as Seo Ji-won, was one of the first South Korean pop artists to take his own life. He died in 1996, when he was just 19 years old - shortly after his debut album became a national breakthrough. He was said to have written in a suicide note that he had concerns over the unexpected success of his debut album, and over whether its sequel, released posthumously, would be as successful.The case also involves some of the industry's biggest names; Seungri has reportedly admitted to some of the charges.Singer Park Bo-ram, a one-time contestant on the popular TV show Superstar K2, has seen her vocal range reduce dramatically after losing 32 kilograms.Stephanie 'Tiffany' Young Hwang of Girls' Generation reportedly confessed in 2014 that with a weight of 48 kilograms and a height of 162 centimetres, she was the heaviest of the band members, who would tease her for being a "pig".