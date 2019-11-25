© Ms Diemar



© Mr Leite



Up to 8,000 children were stolen from their mothers to be adopted by foreign couples during Chile's military dictatorship years, investigators claim.In October this year, Justice Minister Hernán Larraín told parliament the news that children may have been illegally adopted from had made him 'feel a great shame for my country'.'The criminal investigation cannot currently state that all cases where children have been sent abroad for adoption are illegal, but a very large part are,' the Santiago Court of Appeals said in a statement, adding that they fear it would be at least 8,000 suspicious cases.'No similar crime has ever been investigated in Chile, neither by the courts of by police. The kind of crime which are closest to this are investigations linked to crimes against human rights in a political violence context.'The around 20,000 children who were taken out of Chile between 1973 and 1990 were adopted by families in more than 15 countries, but most commonly the United States.The investigation by Judge Mario Carroza has grown from some 500 cases earlier this year to 3,205 cases as of last month.In the initial report published in February, the Chilean authorities were able to break down where the children had disappeared to, revealed that more than 400 had been adopted by couples in the U.S.The incriminating documents regarding the 'irregular' adoptions reveal a network of social workers, lawyers, translators and international adoption agencies.Children adopted to Sweden in the late 1970s who have traced their heritage in Chile as adults have discovered horrific tales of abuse, where one young mother was told her baby had died in hospital shortly after giving birth, and grieved for her son for 41 years before finding out earlier this year that he was alive.Another single mother asked social workers for support, and was offered help with day care - only to be told that he son was gone when she came back to pick him up.The paperwork which has accompanied the children to their new home country has given no indication that they were anything but handed over voluntarily.So far, the Chilean government has found 630 cases of children adopted to Sweden during the Pinochet dictatorship who are thought to have been stolen or otherwise illegally obtained.For the majority of the Pinochet dictatorship, until 1988, so-called 'strong' adoptions could only be carried out after a child had been living with their adoptive parents for two years.This rule was bypassed by awarding the foreign parents-to-be temporary custody through a representative for the adoption agency.The temporary custodian could then legally take the child out of the country, after which the child would be adopted in a foreign country such as Sweden, the U.S or the UK.'I only recently found out that our adoptions in Sweden were never recognised in Chile,' says Bonnie Berggren, 40, who was adopted from Chile in the late 1970s and grew up in Stockholm, Sweden.'As far as Chile is concerned, I'm still a Chilean citizen living in Padre Las Casas outside Temuco in south Chile, and was never adopted by anyone. My adoption was never approved.'I have two identities. One Bonnie alive and well in Padre Las Casas, and one in Stockholm. And no one ever told us. I found out at the age of 40.'Many people think that those of us who are critical of adoptions had a bad upbringing - that is categorically not true. I had a wonderful, loving upbringing - it's got nothing to do with that.'I was deported. I was torn from my family, my country, my culture, my language, and that was never nurtured. We've been expected to just be Swedish because someone paid money to get a child. Imported like goods.'Thousands of adults all over the world are still registered as having been in 'temporary custody' of 'guardians' until they reached adulthood, many likely unaware of their second identities in Chile.The investigation is ongoing.