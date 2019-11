© Yuri Gripas



The White House supports a full trial for President Trump in the Senate if the House impeaches him. met with a group of GOP senators on Thursday morning to discuss impeachment strategy, according to Politico. The White House representatives told the lawmakers thatTrump has chosen to face a full trial despite several members of the GOP suggesting any impeachment articles brought against the president be immediately dismissed in the Senate.In a separate meeting, Trump invited several Republican senators that are more critical of his administration to have lunch on Thursday.