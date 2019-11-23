© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi



© AFP



© AFP



Iran's Basij militia said the nationwide unrest sparked by fuel price hikes amounted to a "world war" against the Islamic republic that had been foiled.The protests erupted across the sanctions-hit country on November 15, after the price of gas was raised by as much as 200 percent.Authorities said leaders of the protests in which police stations were attacked, gas pumps torched and shops looted had been arrested.Quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA late Thursday, Abnoosh saidThe United Nations human rights office, for its part, has said it was alarmed by reports that live ammunition used by security forces to quell the unrest had caused a "significant number of deaths."Officials have confirmed five deaths, while Amnesty International said more than 100 demonstrators and up to 200 were believed to have been killed.ISNA said internet access and connectivity via ADSL had now been partially restored in a number of provinces and for some universities in Tehran.