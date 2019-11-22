© REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic



The government in Belgrade said it would not change its policy towards Moscow after a video of a suspected "Russian spy" emerged online.Briefing President Aleksandar Vucic on the video at the center of the latest spy scandal, Serbian counter-intelligence agency BIA on Thursday said the man meeting a retired Serbian Army officer was a "Russian intelligence operative." Earlier, the press identified the man as Russian Lieutenant Colonel Georgy Kleban, who served at the embassy in Belgrade until June.The video shows Kleban and a man whose face is obstructed meeting at a pub and exchanging bags. The Serbian officer, identified only as Z.K., is later shown in his car, taking out an envelope full of cash from the bag that also appears to contain a bottle of liquor, and counting the money in full view of whoever was keeping him under surveillance. No intelligence service has claimed ownership of the video, and BIA itself denied it was behind the operation.Vucic said that the meeting shown in the video took place in December 2018, adding that BIA had evidence of at least ten other contacts with three sources."I'm convinced that relations between Russia and Serbia have a character of brotherhood, partnership and alliance that nothing can affect," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He declined to speculate about the video, saying that the Russian authorities were still "figuring it out."Others took note of the affair's timing.Another Bulgarian journalist, not related to Bellingcat, recently documented instances of weapons and ammunition made at the state-owned 'Krusik' factory in Valjevo, which were reportedly sold to the US and other NATO countries, ending up in the hands of both Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists and Ukrainian militias fighting in Donbass.Meanwhile, BIA Analytics Directorate chief Relja Zeljski told local media that Russia was certainly not the only country engaged in "intelligence and subversive activities" on Serbian territory.Until now, Serbia's most famous spy scandal was the 2002 arrest of Momcilo Perisic - a retired army general then serving as deputy PM - in a roadside motel outside Belgrade, as he was meeting with a US embassy official and suspected spy John David Neighbor. The US invoked diplomatic immunity and protested Neighbor's "unwarranted detention," evacuating him from Serbia after he was released from jail.