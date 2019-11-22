© Reuters / Henry Romero; Reuters / Marco Bello

A march in Bolivia's de facto capital was met by a harsh police response, with security forces firing tear gas at a procession of mourners bearing the caskets of fallen demonstrators, who were forced to drop them in the street.As unrest grips Bolivia after the ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales earlier this month,Scenes from La Paz on Thursday showed armor-clad riot police repelling a protest that doubled as a funeral cortege, compelling mourners to abandon the coffins they carried.The march encountered a police barrier as it neared the presidential palace, prompting some protesters to chant "murderers" at the officers and others to throw makeshift projectiles, RT Spanish reported. The tear gas was unleashed moments later.Since Morales' removal from office earlier in November - forced out over opposition charges that his government rigged October's presidential election - at least 31 people have been reported killed in clashes with soldiers and riot police, many of them while protesting the opposition-led interim government. Morales has since fled to Mexico for political asylum, but continues to slam the conduct of the post-coup state as it clamps down on the demonstrations.