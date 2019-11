© Global Look / Stefani Reynolds; Reuters / Adnan Abibi 12

US President Donald Trump is hedging his bets on supporting the Hong Kong 'pro-democracy' rioters, making clear he is not willing to alienate China in the process. Beijing has slammed a US 'pro-rioters' bill as massive overreach.Trump declared on Friday morning, in response to questions about whether he would sign the bills that both chambers of Congress approved unanimously."I stand with Hong Kong, I stand with freedom, I stand with all of the things that I want to do, but we are also in the process of making the largest trade deals in history," Trump continued, making clear there was more on the table than Congress' "pro-democracy" virtue-signaling.The bills call for a yearly assessment of the status of Hong Kong's special autonomy, with sanctions imposed as penalties upon anyone (in China) deemed to be violating them, and seeks to prevent the US from exporting crowd-control weapons to Hong Kong police. The leaders of Hong Kong's increasingly violent protests even flew to Washington to lobby Congress, and - given that protest imagery has been largely geared toward the US gaze, with American flags on display everywhere in Hong Kong - it wasn't a very tough sell.China, however, has threatened to "take strong opposing measures," warning the US will "bear all the consequences" for this "serious violation of international law." By backing the rioters, who have set pro-Chinese Hong Kong residents on fire and destroyed university campuses, Beijing says the US is destroying not only Sino-US relations, but also US business interests in Hong Kong.Early reactions to Trump's attempt to play both sides were less than positive, with pundits accusing him of "cozying up to the dictator in China."Others chastised Trump for turning away from the world, or compared the president's disregard for the Hong Kong protesters to his lack of sympathy for the Kurds in Syria.And several mocked Trump's "heroism" at single-handedly saving the protesters from Xi's "weirdly specific" 14-minute obliteration.