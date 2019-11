© Reuters / Mike Blake and Yuri Gripas



Americans should be thankful for the services the CIA provides, 'Jack Ryan' actor John Krasinski says.In three decades between the publication of 'The Hunt for Red October' in 1984 and his death in 2013, Tom Clancy pumped out more than 20 books, giving lots of material for spy agency fanboys.At long last though, there's someone out there who gets even more tumescent at the thought of clandestine criminality than Clancy himself. Actor John Krasinski - star of 'The Office' and now 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' - came out and told reporters before the release of season 2 that "The CIA is something that we should all not only cherish, but be saying thank you for every single day."So, to be thankful for the agency's work means also to be thankful for a sordid history of highly controversial actions.Among them are more than 50 attempted coups. Some, like the 1961 'Bay of Pigs' invasion of Cuba were abject failures. Others, like the overthrow of democratically-elected Chilean president Salvador Allende in 1973 were successful, much to the horror of the tens of thousands of Chileans who were arrested, tortured, or extra-judicially murdered by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet that followed.The agency's worst excesses were not abandoned after the fall of communism either.Many of those abducted were done so based on phony intelligence, or even because they shared a name with a known suspect, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox recalled in her memoir, published last month. Agency higher-ups knew about the mistaken identities, but were unwilling to fix the problem, Fox recounted.Speaking at the same meet-and-greet session, Krasinski told his audience that he jumped at the chance to visit the CIA's headquarters in Langley, Virginia, and ask the agents how "they would like their character to be perceived.""Not as torturers" was evidently the response.The plot sees the titular CIA analyst dispatched to Venezuela to stop the country from acquiring nuclear weapons. By its conclusion, only the installation of a Washington-backed government, aided by a CIA-funded military, stops Ryan from assassinating President Nicolas Reyes - a stand-in for Venezuela's real-life socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.By all accounts, 'Jack Ryan' is a serviceable, if formulaic, spy series. But maybe it's best to enjoy it for the "crass" action that it is, and not be head over heels thankful for the work of the agency that inspired it. Leave that to the likes of John Bolton, who in all likelihood has spent his time since his sacking from the Trump administration binge-watching the season on repeat, surrounded by candy wrappers and used tissues.