Three members of the Iranian security forces have been killed by protesters in Tehran province, local media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Tuesday marked a break in protests, according to the judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili who told a news conference that "calm has been restored in the country." It comes after the IRGC warned of "decisive" action if the unrest does not cease.The exact number of people who died in the fuel protests remains unconfirmed. In his Sunday address, Ayatollah Khamenei said "some lost their lives and some places were destroyed."It was previously reported that a police officer was killed by an angry mob while trying to defend a city police command in western Iran.Iran is facing a budget deficit due to a huge decrease in its flow of petrodollars after the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and imposed the " toughest ever " sanctions on Tehran.