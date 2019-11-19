© Pixabay / Yvonne Huijbens



Russia's holdings of US securities as of September stood at $10.75 billion, recent data from the US Treasury Department shows. Moscow's total is just a fraction of what small states, like the Cayman Islands and Luxemburg, hold.America's largest foreign creditor, Japan, reduced its holdings by almost $30 billion in September to $1.1458 trillion.China has also been cutting its holdings of US debt in previous months and even lost its crown of top foreign holder of US Treasury notes in June, for the first time in two years. As of September, Beijing had $1.102 trillion, slightly less than a month earlier.Moscow has been reducing its investment in US state debt in order to diversify the country's reserves, according to the Central Bank of Russia. The Russian central bank has also been dumping its dollar holdings and boosting the share of gold, yuan and euro on its foreign exchange reserves.