This the second time that a report has spoken about the payment. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov was quoted by state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1 saying that, "The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months."
India paid advance for Russia's S-400 missiles, delivery to be complete in full in 2025
"The advance payment has been made. I will not say the exact figure, but the payment is done," Sergey Chemezov told journalists on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow on Monday. His company, Rostec, is deeply involved in Russian arms export, including sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles.
Chemezov assured the state-of-art military hardware that India ordered was already being produced and that the delivery will be fully complete in 2025, just as the contract says. He wouldn't elaborate on the shipment schedule. The Hindustan Times said its sources expected the first batch to arrive "in 16 to 18 months".
The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range air defense system meant to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles. The contract signed in October last year is for five S-400 batteries and is estimated to be worth $5.4 billion.
A similar deal between Russia and Turkey resulted in a major rift between Washington and Ankara. The US pressured its NATO ally not to buy the Russian weapon system, but failed to stop the purchase. It retaliated by kicking Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program, claiming it was necessary to protect the aircraft's secrets from Russia.
Despite pressure from Washington, New Delhi and Moscow went ahead and signed the pact. At the time of the deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India and Russia were able to remain great friends over decades, adding, the relationship between the two countries was an important factor for global peace and prosperity. India wants the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the 3488 km-long Sino-India border. S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.
Russia says the S-400 is a cutting-edge air defence system that can detect and shoot down targets including ballistic missiles, enemy jets and drones up to 600 kilometre away at an altitude between 10 metres and 27 kilometres. The system can simultaneously shell 36 targets moving at a speed of up to 4,800 metres per second with 72 ground-to-air missiles.
In September, PM Modi had said that India will walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Russia deepening the bond between the two countries. Giving the formula of 1+1=11, PM Modi said that the coming together will give a boost to development in both countries Addressing the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, PM Modi said the friendship between India and Russia was not restricted to governmental interactions in capital cities, but was about people and close business relations.
Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has also said that the acquisition of Rafale and S-400 Missile System will Bolster IAF's Capability.
