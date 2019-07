© Unknown



"there is something utterly shameless and rude in the behavior of the US sales representatives (Pompeo and the like) when it comes to pushing military equipment and weapons for the sake of unparalleled greed of the Washington oligarchs with their belligerent hegemonic attitude. They seek to establish a distribution network that puts their customers in a position when they have no choice other than purchasing the constant "upgrades". All this resembles the deadly grip of an octopus or a swamp, that you just cannot outrun no matter how fast you go. "

A great number of analysts these days would draw attention to the decision that both India and Turkey took to proceed with the purchase of Russia's state of the art S-400 anti-air systems in spite of unparalleled political pressure Washington applied on both Ankara and New Delhi.It's worth mentioning that both India and Turkey were Washington's allies at some point, and yet they came under colossal pressure from the Anglo-American empire, which has directed all of its efforts at establishingAs it has recently been noted by a Belgian media source:In addition to this, in order to get a better understanding of the reasons that prompted Ankara to lean toward acquiring the S-400 system from Russia, instead of going with Washington's Patriot missiles,Turkey has already had this sort of experience with its previous purchases from Washington, and at some point its leadership realized thatEssentially, Ankara couldn't use any of the weapons that it paid for as they could only be used when the Pentagon said so.Thus, in the course of the last attempted coup in Turkey back in 2016, Tayyip Erdogan was quick to learn that, as the West wanted him gone one way or another,When Erdogan got into a helicopter to escape the angry mobs, he was notified that it could be downed by the Turkish Air Force or NATO air defense systems deployed across Turkey, as they defied their commander-in-chief and were obeying orders from the Pentagon.As it has been revealed by the Arab media,which intercepted encrypted orders setting off the military coup and warned the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey as to what was about to happen. Moreover, among those intercepted messages there was a transmission from military helicopters heading for the hotel in Marmaris, where Tayyip Erdogan was residing at that moment. Al Jazeera argues that the head of the Turkish state managed to escape from the hotel minutes before those helicopters opened fire on it.In this regard, it is quite noteworthy thatLargely due to these bitter memories, Erdogan is dead-set on ensuring that both his personal security and the security of the state he leads won't be jeopardized yet again by the shifting allegiance of the troops manning US-made weapons systems paid for by Ankara. And it's hardly a secret thatMoreover, in a bid to show its good will, Moscow announced its intention to partially transfer the technologies necessary for the production of the S-400 system together with the shipment of the weapons systems themselves. Additionally, it started discussingas revealed by Tayyip Erdogan last May. This signifies that Moscow has confidence in Ankara, and the shipment of S-400s is much more than just a trade deal.This development resulted in massive panic within the ranks of US military contractors, as they now run the risk of losing their dominant position within the international arms market to Russia, aswho both went through hell and high water to get their hands on S-400s, as Washington used every trick in the book to prevent them from doing so.Without a doubt, the acquisition of a new generation of Russian radar and air defense systems like the S-400 will destroy the entire system of unipolar domination of the United States. Back in 2015, China made a bet on the S-400, which allows supersonic interceptions at altitudes of up to 23 miles and distances of up to 250 miles.As it's been revealed by the Turkish channel T24, it appears that the S-400 system, which caused such tension between the United States and Turkey, will becomeIt seems that the S-400 has become a symbol of an axis of resistance of one's withdrawal from vassal submission to Washington.