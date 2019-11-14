© (L) REUTERS / Tom Brenner; (R) Sputnik / Alexandr Galperin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asserted that he won't yield to US President Donald Trump's demand to stop the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system. The deal is too important to Ankara's friendship with Moscow.Despite the protestations of Washington, Turkey, a NATO member, took delivery of its first shipment of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system in July. After a meeting with Erdogan on Wednesday, Trump told reporters that Ankara's "acquisition of the S-400 creates some very serious challenges for us," yet no agreement was reached on limiting or cancelling the purchase.Trump's proposal was "an infringement on our sovereign rights," Turkish broadcaster NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.The Turkish president's decision to press ahead with the S-400 purchase saw it booted out of the F-35 fighter program in July. NATO officials were worried that jointly operating the alliance jet with the Russian air defense system could compromise the fighter's stealth technology, while the Trump administration likely viewed the suspension as leverage to push Erdogan away from the Russian missiles.However, as with the S-400s, no specifics were announced.Though the US and Turkey are both NATO members, Erdogan has been a willing partner of Russia, much to the chagrin of American lawmakers. The S-400 issue drove a wedge between the countries this year, but Ankara has for several years seen US support for Kurdish militias in Syria as a problem. Viewing the militia groups as terrorists, Turkey finally launched a crackdown on them last month, once US forces withdrew from Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria.Trump praised a ceasefire between the Turks and Kurds on Wednesday, and claimed that Erdogan "has a great relationship with the Kurds."