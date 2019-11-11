The controversy began Wednesday when Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a public television broadcaster in an interview that he had a desire to purchase the S-400 but lacked the funding to do so, and at one point said "Serbia was ready to accept S-400s from Russia as a gift," according to TASS.
"You know, when you have such a weapon, no one would attack you. Neither US nor any other pilots fly where S-400s are operational: Israeli pilots do not fly either over Turkey or Syria, except for the Golan Heights. We have aviation, which the strongest than ever before. We will be strengthening the air defense with Pantsyr systems and other things, which are not on the sanctions list," Vucic said in the interview.
Comment: It's notable that when the Serbian President is thinking of countries that are potentially threatening the US and Israel seem to be the first that come to mind.
Comment: Kosovo's US-backed army: A nominal claim to statehood, revenge on EU and future NATO vassal
The president explained that he had attended the Slavic Shield-2019 Russian-Serbian drills in order to personally inspect the Russian systems and view their capabilities, which included Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missiles.
Prior to the interview at least one notable Serbian newspaper reported that Belgrade was mulling purchase of the S-400 anti-air systems on long-term credit, with rumors that Serbian officers had even already begun limited training on the systems.
But as Russia's TASS reported, all of this was enough to trigger US diplomatic threats and intervention:
The US was quick to respond to Vucic's statement. US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer warned in an interview with the Macedonian television during his visit to Skopje that the purchase of S-400 systems from Russia would entail US sanctions against Belgrade.The sanctions threat worked, according to some Russian sources; however, the spat appears to be ongoing, given Reuters reported Friday that a US diplomat was promptly dispatched to meet with Serbian authorities over the issue.
Per the Reuters report:
U.S. concerns grew last month when Russia sent its S-400 missile defense system and Pantsir launchers to Serbia for a military drill. The move underlined Moscow's wish to keep a traditional Slavic ally on side as Belgrade pursues links with NATO and tries to join the European Union.However, late in the week President Aleksandar Vucic had publicly addressed the country, telling Serbs "not to fear broad sanctions would be imposed on Serbia similar to those of the 1990s during the Balkan wars," according to Reuters.
Matthew Palmer, a U.S. envoy for the Balkans, said last week that Serbia could risk sanctions over its arms deals with Russia. Under the sanctions, Serbia could face punishments ranging from visa bans to denial of export licenses.
Serbia officially has a stance of "military neutrality" with regards to NATO, but joined its Partnership for Peace program in 2015, and remains a traditional close Slavic Balkan ally of Moscow.
Washington has of late actively sought to prevent the proliferation of Russian S-400s and its next generation S-500, especially after Turkey began receiving deliveries in the past months, which has brought US-Turkey relations near breaking point.
Comment: Serbia isn't naive, the US-backed NATO war on its country was proof enough that, without adequate defenses, one is vulnerable to the whims of the psychopathic powers. Perhaps Serbia will be forced to choose between US sanctions or the security provided by Russian weaponry, finding relief in any assistance the growing list of sanctioned countries and their allies can offer each other: