Anyone should be allowed to 'identify' as black regardless of the colour of their skin or background, according to Left-wing university leaders.The Universities and Colleges Union has set out its stance in a report on the ongoing row about whether men should be able to self-identify as women and be treated as female regardless of their anatomy.The UCU's 'position statement' did not just stand by its support for self-identification of gender, but also insisted people can choose their own race, saying: 'Our rules commit us to ending all forms of discrimination, bigotry and stereotyping. UCU has a long history of enabling members to self-identify whether that is being black, disabled, LGBT+ or women.'But the union's position on race was last night mocked as the latest 'nonsensical' demonstration of 'woke' thinking imported from US campuses. The self-identification of race has proved highly controversial in the US: in 2015, Rachel Dolezal resigned as an official with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People after her white parents disputed her claim to be black.Kathleen Stock, a philosophy professor at Sussex University and UCU member, last night questioned the union's position on race, saying it was 'nonsensical, anti-intellectual propaganda'.The UCU is led by Jo Grady, a lecturer at Sheffield University Management School.