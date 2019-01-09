What 'gear,' exactly?
For instance, the site sells a number of books for kids, some aimed at gender transition:
It also sells prosthetic penises for kids.
For starters, there's the "Masho," which the site says is "a much requested prosthetic from Japan that we are able to offer in limited quantities." In addition, the Masho "is angled downward for a more realistic and less 'outstanding' package. While designed for adults, this is one of the smaller packers on the market."
Other prosthetic penises are called "STPs" - an acronym for "stand-to-pee" devices.
The Model E is "designed especially for younger folks (aprox. 8-13 years old)" and "are discreet enough that they can be worn all day under clothes. We offer a harness that can be used with this and this also comes with instructions on how to make your own harness out of a pair of underpants." The site adds that "if your child was assigned female at birth but wants to stand up while urinating, [the Model E] just might work great for them."
How does the Model E work?
According to the Model E instructions, all the user has to do is "make full contact with upper rim of STP (holding it over the urethra)," then "aim & go," and finally "when finished shake it out."
The site adds, "Remember practice makes perfect!"
'Silicone packers'
TransKids also offers "silicone packers" in small and extra small varieties for preteens.
Here's what the site has to say about the extra small packer:
While most trans boys don't start packing until they are teens or older, sometimes young kids want to have a prosthetic and what is on the market is really just too big for most folks under 10 years old. So our friends who make our Silicone Packers, came up with a mini version for young and/or smaller kids. Now these may look "too" tiny to some, but we have done a lot of research and think these are pretty accurate in their overall size. That said they are a scaled down version of a larger Packer, so the proportion is not what you might see attached to an AMAB [assigned male at birth] kid.As for the next size up - the small packer - TransKids notes the following:
During our first year vending at the Philadelphia Trans Health Conference MANY parents asked us to find a prosthetic that was much smaller than the typical adult packing device. We were really lucky to have friends that came up with these small, sturdy prosthetics. While they are still too big for the youngest boys out there, they are some of the smallest on the market and work well for many pre-teen and teenage folk.But wait, there's more!
While it may appear at first blush that TransKids is only for girls who identify as boys, the site also sports an item for boys who identify as girls: Tuck Buddies Underwear.
TransKids calls them "clever unders" that "help your kiddo have ... a smooth front" and "can help your girl feel more confident and comfortable!" The underwear's creator says the "comfortable yet snug 2nd layer inside front panel of bamboo fleece fabric" will "provide a bit of padding and coverage for young, trans* identified girls."
Anything else?
According to the TransKids site, it's "run by Searah, who also runs a site for trans guys. After years of helping adults find high-quality gender expression gear, she saw the need for a site and store that focused more on kids and their unique needs." Searah adds that she "hopes that all parents coming here can trust that this is a safe and affirming place, where helping your kids live fully and embodied is our only goal."
Comment: This 'transgender' indoctrination of children is the product of some sick minds.
