1) The transgender revolution is oppressive.

2) The transgender revolution is irrational.

3) The transgender revolution is unhealthy.

4) The transgender revolution is extreme.

5) The transgender revolution is dangerous.

6) The transgender revolution is unnatural.

7) The transgender revolution is an attack on children.

I earnestly hope and pray that every child and adult struggling with gender identity issues will find wholeness, peace, and happiness from the inside out. I earnestly hope and pray that we will live to see the day when every person who feels trapped inside the wrong body will find internal resolution without hormones and radical surgery. At the same time, I wholeheartedly oppose the transgender revolution and predict that, ultimately, it will fail. Here's why.As reported on July 16 on Lifesite News, "Failing to refer to a gender-confused student, professor, or staffer by his or her 'preferred' pronouns could become a fireable or expulsion-worthy offense at the University of Minnesota, according to proposed guidelines currently under consideration."It is not enough to allow a biological male to identify as a female. Hardly. Society must conform, or else. If "he" now identifies as "she" (or "xe" or "ze") and you fail to use the right pronoun,This is already the law in New York City. And Canada has taken steps to make this kind of enforced speech the law across the country.As a result of trans activism, tampons are now available in some college campus bathrooms. After all, we are told, men menstruate as well!Yes, a woman who identifies as a man but still gets her monthly period is actually a menstruating man And we are supposed to believe this nonsense? We are supposed to shake our heads and say, "How quaint"? I don't think so.Recently, however, trans activists have taken things to a new depth of irrationality. Men who identify as women have declared that they get their periods too - just differently!To quote a "trans girl" directly : "Nobody teaches trans girls about our periods. We just get these weird times where we're moody and crampy and sad and we don't know why and just chalk it up to another reason we're not good enough in life."So, just so you all know: Trans. Girls. Get. Periods."Enough said. This is beyond irrational.Trans advocates tell us that failure to diagnose and treat gender dysphoria will result in depression, suicide, or other forms of self-harm. And I'm sure that, in some cases, post-hormone and post-surgery, many individuals are more satisfied with their quality of life.Others would point to the high percentage of suicides after surgery , along with the substantial number of people who experience sex-change regret But there's more to be concerned about. A recent headline on a gay website announced , "Hormone therapy linked to dangerous health issues in trans women." Yes, "Researchers set out to examine heart and circulatory health in transgender people, and found that transgender women face a greater chance of strokes, heart attacks, and blood clots compared to their non-transgender counterparts."And what about kids who are put on hormone blockers before puberty, then put on a life-long regimen of hormonal therapy? What will the ill effects be?Scarlett Johansson, one of the biggest female names on the big screen, recently felt the wrath of transgender activists, withdrawing from her starring role as a trans man after protests. How dare a female actor play the role of a trans man when there are plenty of trans men who can play the role.But isn't this what actors do? It's one thing for a white man to paint his face in order to play the role of a black man.But actors act.They play villains and thieves. They play athletes and politicians. They play liars and saints, good guys and bad guys. They play super heroes and super criminals. They play aliens and vampires. And all that is acceptable - unless they play a trans person.Enough said.When you insist that a biological male who identifies as a female has the "right" to use a women's bathroom, locker room, and dressing room, you are asking for trouble.A headline from England stated So, a biological male with male organs intact (and obviously, still attracted to women) was put in a women's prison. Should we be surprised by what happened?In the States, Planet Fitness sided against a female, former sexual assault victim who protested against the presence of a man (identified here as "Mr. Rice") in the locker room. As explained in the case being brought by Liberty Counsel, "This is not the only incident with Mr. Rice known to Planet Fitness. Another woman reported that he exposed his naked body to her in the women's locker room at this location. In another instance, he was involved in an argument with another woman over use of the tanning room. Misogynist, anti-woman harassment should have no place in Planet Fitness locations, and violates Florida law."There are fundamental, undeniable differences between men and women, which is why there is an increasing pushback against biological males competing against biological females.And it is for good reason. A biological male will never be a female.Trans advocates would tell us that they are helping children, that they are saving them many years of grief and pain and confusion. In reality, for every child they might help (and even at that, in a temporary, non-holistic way) they are confusing many more children -- innocent, tender kids.As the Daily Mail asked We are playing with fire here, and there will likely be many, many casualties before we wake up.There is much more that could be said, but here's a final reflection. For decades now, billions of dollars have been invested to discover a cure for cancer. Chemotherapy is not sufficient. Radiation treatment only goes so far. Other "cures" fall short of the mark.In the same spirit, let us continue to pursue better treatments for those diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Surely there is a better way than hormone blockers for children, double mastectomies and sex-change surgery for older teens, and hormones for life.Let's work toward this while firmly resisting the transgender revolution. We owe it to our kids and grandkids.