A brutal case of domestic violence had fatal results in California on Saturday, with five family members shot dead and one more child fighting for his life in hospital after an apparent murder-suicide, San Diego police have said.Police arrived at a home in Paradise Hills after several 911 calls. Local media report that the first call was likely made from inside the house, with no speech but the sounds of an argument heard in the background. Neighbors later reported sounds suggesting violence.San Diego police representative, Lt. Matt Dobbs, told reporters there were "no outstanding suspects at this time," but did neither disclose which family member was the shooter, nor their names. A gun of unspecified type was found at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.