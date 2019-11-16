- An experiment led by Dr. Akiko Takaoka from the Department of Psychology at Japan's Kyoto University concluded that dogs refuse to trust a person who lied to it. Dogs did not follow a pointing hand that led them to an empty container.
- In an experiment, dogs wouldn't take a treat from the people who'd been mean or disrespectful toward their owners. In fact, besides distrusting them, they flat-out ignored these meanies.
- With enough training and treats for a job well-done, dogs are able to tell the happy faces from the sad ones, even with human faces they didn't come across during their training.
- In a study of 694 people, the scientists found a link between a person's emotional state and their likelihood of getting bitten. Emotionally stable and confident people don't get bitten nearly as often as those who feel anxious around intimidating dogs.
- Lots of dog owners have reported that their pets paid particular attention to their body part affected by cancer.
- Dogs' super noses can sense the rapid changes in blood sugar levels since they change the smell of an affected person's breath and skin.
