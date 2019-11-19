Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 15 Nov 2019 19:15 UTC
Blue bins have been provided to all democratic politicians as receptacles for talking points to be disposed of, then processed and reused, producing no new ideas. Climatologists say the plan will reduce carbon emissions immeasurably.
Republicans have refused to get on board, stating that the only talking points they'll be using will be produced by liquefied dinosaur bones and lots of fire. Others say nuclear talking points are a viable option that democrats refuse to embrace.
Over 100 climate scientists signed a statement saying that irreversible climate disaster is inevitable if politicians do not stick to using only 100% recycled materials in their speech.
While the effort has been commended by many, skeptics claim that the process used to recycle talking points produces the same amount of hot air emissions and will do little in the overall effort to curb their effects.
Quote of the Day
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
The United States was on the dark path to socialism beginning with Clinton continued with Bush and then accelerated under Obama. Trump is...
Kind of a harsh review. I like Elizabeth Banks, and I thoroughly enjoyed the Hot Ones interview with Kristen Stewart. The movie could still be...
I see as a large part of this problem the 2 party political system, or at least what is supposed to be 2 parties, but in reality each is not very...
The question is to what degree are foreign influences involved in the hostilities towards government institutions. The narrative is portrayed in a...
News is supposed to be a loss-leader, not a cash cow. Stop paying executives and administrators so damned much money and report the news. I know...