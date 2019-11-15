Anthony Lane, an English teacher at Willis High School who has vocally defended the school's decision to bring in an adult male entertainer who performs at strip clubs to spend a day with the children, lashed out on Facebook at parents who have complained:
"I believe that raising a child is the responsibility of the community and that parents should not have the final say," said Lane. "Let's be honest, some of you don't know what is best for your kids."
WISD administration has been enmeshed in controversy ever since Houston drag queen and adult entertainer "Lynn Adonis" was invited into the school by the cosmetology department. Adonis exchanged social media contact information with several of the children.
At a recent school board meeting, Principal Stephanie Hodgins defended her decision to allow the adult performer to speak to the kids; Lane also spoke up, supporting the decision to allow the male stripper to spend time with the kids.
In response to the backlash from concerned parents, Lane said on Facebook, "I have what may be a strange view when it comes to 'parental rights' and education being viewed as a customer service industry," said Lane. "Our society is often very sensitive when it comes to [criticizing] parents, and teachers are often afraid of parents because they are given so much authority."
Lane continued, "Parents believe they should be able to storm the school in the name of political and religious beliefs if something happens in the school that they are morally opposed to. They forget that we make a promise to prepare their children to live in a diverse world. We are not required to protect the misguided, bigoted views of their parents."
Lane has since removed the post. Many parents who have spoken out are now calling for the teacher to be fired.
Parents and taxpayers concerned about the situation may contact their elected members of the school board.
Good for the parents to raise the alarm. There is no earthly reason for such a person to be invited a school. Parents are equally upset at the beknighted institution called 'drag queen story hour' some libraries seem to think is a good idea.